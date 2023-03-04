Grassfire on Taal Volcano extinguished: Phivolcs

MANILA — The fire that broke out on Taal Volcano Friday afternoon was declared "fire out," according to Phivolcs.

Phivolcs director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said the fire eventually went out at around 2 a.m.

"It just died down on its own," he said.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Bacolcol clarified that the fire occurred and was confined in the Binintiang Munti crater.

"Kapag pumupunta tayo sa Tagaytay diba parang may maliit na bulkan diyan, akala ng mga tao ‘yun ang bulkan, doon ‘yung sunog. Relatively may mga vegetation pa unaffected by eruption last 2020," he added.

Phivolcs has coordinated with Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Office to conduct an investigation into the cause of the grassfire.

No damage was reported because the area is restricted.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1 according to Phivolcs.