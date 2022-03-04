MANILA (UPDATED) - Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. called for a peaceful resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian War on Friday.

"I appeal for sobriety to prevail, for a peaceful resolution to the on-going armed conflict as I stand united with the rest of the world for Russia to respect Ukraine's freedom and its citizens' democratic way of life," Marcos said in a statement.

"I support the unconditional observance of human rights and fervently hope that there will be no more targeting of civilian communities and civilian establishments," he added.

The statement came on the same day President Rodrigo Duterte said in Ilocos Sur that the "hottest place in hell" was reserved for people who chose to be neutral in times of crisis.

"There is a saying, the hottest place in hell is reserved for a man facing a critical issue to remain neutral. Pinakamainit is those who, kaya we have to take sides," he said.

Marcos Jr. earlier said that there was no need for the Philippines to take sides in the Russo-Ukrainian War. He also expressed concern for Filipinos caught in the middle of the conflict.

"I don’t think there’s a need to take a stand; we are not involved, except for our nationals," he said, adding that his stand is always "in the national interest."

The Philippines has voted "yes" to a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution expressing condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs urged the 116 Filipinos remaining in Ukraine to leave.

According to DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola, 93 out of the 209 Filipinos accounted for by the agency have already left the country. Out of the 116 that remained there, 45 were in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Arriola added that there were some 209 seafarers stranded in the Black Sea or in ports of Ukraine due to the fighting.

So far, 350 civilians, including 14 children, have died in the conflict according to Ukrainian authorities.

- With a report from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News.