MANILA— A government adviser on Friday proposed that areas under the loosest quarantine level should mandate proof of COVID-19 booster shots in establishments, in a move seen to "encourage" those who have yet to receive it.

In a televised briefing, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said the public should get their booster doses as the country's economy recovers from the pandemic.

"Pero out there who are hesitant, I think we should encourage them by mandating that booster vaccine cards upon entry in the areas of Alert Level 1, those areas who have finished already in primary doses," said Concepcion.

Metro Manila and 38 other areas this week deescalated to Alert Level 1, also considered as the shift to the "new normal."

Public transport and establishments in the said alert level are allowed to operate at full capacity, with many restrictions already removed.

Authorities earlier said that unvaccinated individuals from COVID-19 are allowed to dine in only at al-fresco set ups.

An individual is also no longer required to show their vaccine cards upon entry in mall or in mass transportation. It will be required though in establishments that are classified as closed, crowded, or close-contact (3Cs).

"Dito pumapasok yung booster vaccines, importante rin sana na we implement booster (vaccine) cards upon entry in restaurants," he said.

"I think sa booster shots natin, since we have bought a lot of vaccines for our boosters and we want our employees to take their shots, marami naman sa mid-sector na kumukuha ng booster shots," he added.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 63 million people, while 62 million others have received an initial dose and 10 million booster shots have been administered, according to government data.

Video from PTV