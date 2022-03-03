A family dining inside a restaurant in Manila on March 2, 2022. Beginning March 1, Metro Manila along with other areas shifted to the loosest of five COVID19 alert levels dubbed as the “new normal”. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - COVID-19 vaccination cards are still required in establishments that are classified as closed, crowded, or close-contact (3Cs) in areas under Alert Level 1, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday.

The public is urged to bring their vaccination cards wherever they may go even if it's no longer required for mass transportation as businesses may require it, according to DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"So that we can sort of sort this confusion, let’s follow the advise of the DTI that the vaccination card is not required at the entrance of the mall, but at the exact 3C establishment at the mall," he told ANC's Headstart,

"Technically you don’t need to present the vaccination card when you enter the malls...However there are some malls that require vaccination cards right at the entrance, I don't see anything wrong about it."

Land, rail, sea, and air public transportation are back to full seating capacity, Malaya said. The MRT-3 railway system has increased its number of trains to serve more commuters, he added.

"It’s serving more people it’s in a better position to serve full capacity, seating capacity. They're not allowed to overpack it in a sense," he said.

The DILG official reminded local governments and establishments to continue enforcing the policy on mandatory face mask, for the former to focus on vaccinating the elderly, children, and those with comorbidities.

Businesses are reminded to disinfect high risk areas and to "ensure all employees are vaccinated," Malaya said.

Fully inoculated individuals are reminded to stay in well-ventilated areas and to get booster shots as vaccine efficacy wanes over time, he added.

"If you feel unwell stay home because that’s your contribution to our country’s fight against COIVID-19.