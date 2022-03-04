8 suspected ISIS members killed in Lanao del Sur clash

LANAO DEL SUR - Eight suspected members of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were killed in a firefight with government troops in the town of Maguing, Lanao del Sur, the military said on Friday.

The encounter happened on March 1 and 2 at an ISIS camp that was also near a camp of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). The military had been carrying out operations in the area for the past three days.

It is unclear whether ISIS regional leader Abu Zacharia was among those killed in the firefight.

One soldier was killed while five others were wounded in the clash.

Authorities recovered 40 high-caliber guns and explosives following the encounter. They also found 7 kilos of suspected shabu and 1 kilo of marijuana in a house occupied by IS members belonging to the former mayor of Kauswagan town.

According to 51st Infantry Battalion Alpha Coy Commander Cpt. Rey Jay Meneses, the MILF had knowledge of the ISIS presence in the area.

- report from Roxanne Arevalo