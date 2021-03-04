Drug busts in Lanao del Sur, Cotabato City yield P10M worth of shabu

Anti-narcotics operatives confiscated 500 grams of suspected shabu worth an estimated P3.4 million in a buy-bust operation in Cotabato City. Photo from PDEA-BARMM

Authorities seized more than P10 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested 3 people in two separate buy-bust operations in Lanao del Sur and Cotabato City on Thursday.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao first conducted a buy-bust operation at 11 a.m. in Purok Krislam, Poblacion 2, Cotabato City.

PDEA-BARMM Director Juvenal Azurin said an estimated 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P3.4 million were seized during the operation. Two men were arrested.

Meanwhile, at 11:40 a.m, around 1 kilogram of shabu worth around P6.8 million was recovered in a buy-bust operation in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The operation launched by PDEA-BARMM operatives and troops from the Philippine Marines and the Philippine Army also resulted in the arrest of one male suspect.

