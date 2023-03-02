Salceda seeks House probe on jeepney phaseout

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda has filed House Resolution 801 that calls on the House Committee on Transportation to investigate the impact of the planned phaseout of jeepneys without adequate government support.

Salceda cited Memorandum Circular No. 2023-13 of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) which indicates that traditional jeepneys that haven't been subject to franchise consolidation by March 31, 2023 shall only be allowed to operate until June 30, 2023.

"The same memorandum circular also said traditional jeepneys which ‘cooperativize’ by March 31, 2023 shall be allowed to have their franchises renewed until December 31, 2023,” HR 801 read.

"The same memorandum circular is not accompanied by a study or by an impact and contingency analysis for the 96,000 jeepneys which may lose their franchises,” HR 801 added.

"PUJ (public utility jeepney) operators and drivers were the hardest-hit during the implementation of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, with as much as P102 billion in PUJ revenues being foregone during the lockdowns," HR 801 noted.

"The same memorandum circular appears to ignore the potentially adverse consequence of a total traditional jeepney phaseout in 2023, which will displace some 11.5 million daily jeepney commuters who will instead need to take other modes of transport, including our already congested rail systems, the limited transport network vehicle service system, and private cars and motorcycles," HR 801 added.

The resolution pointed out that the sudden phaseout ignores the reality that among provinces, PUJs remain the primary mode of public transport between municipalities.

The resolution also argued that the sudden phaseout of traditional jeepneys will result in increased car use, which will ultimately lead to more road congestion and pollution.