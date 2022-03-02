

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan - Aksyon Demokratiko vice presidential candidate Willie Ong on Wednesday fell off their campaign float and sustained a muscle strain on his left forearm.

Ong said he was about to descend from their party’s flatbed truck when he lost his balance and propped his left hand while bracing himself from the fall.

“Bababa kasi ako e hindi ko natantiya yung bilis. Nahiya kasi ako magsabi sa driver na bagalan,” he told reporters on the sidelines of their campaign event here.

(I was going down the float but I miscalculated the speed of the truck. I was too shy to ask the driver to slow down.)

“Mukhang okay naman sa hips ko pero yung dito namamaga,” said the doctor, while touching his swollen left arm.

Ong said he would continue to join Aksyon Demokratiko’s sorties in Pampanga, Isabela, Cagayan and Kalinga, noting that the injury would “not be a setback.”

“Hindi naman setback, okay pa naman yung utak ko,” he said.

“Kaya lang ang hirap dito kasi hinahablot kami kaya hinahawakan ko muna. Hopefully, by tomorrow okay na ako, wala namang bali,” he said.

Ong’s wife, Dr. Liza, and 3 campaign aides also lost their balance and tumbled inside the float, but did not sustain injuries.

“Kailangan pala ang trick sanay kang kumapit, sumabit sa mga jeep at kailangan patalikod pala [ang pagbaba] so magprapractice na kami,” Dr. Liza said while laughing.

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso also sustained bruises on his right hand after shaking hands with several supporters while aboard their moving float.