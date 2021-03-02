More PGH workers line up for vaccine as chief says Sinovac jab 'went well'

Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo Legaspi is inoculated with the first dose of Sinovac, a vaccine against COVID-19 at the PGH on March 1, 2021. PCOO-OGMPA

MANILA - More healthworkers of the Philippine General Hospital have lined up to get vaccinated Tuesday, said its chief Dr. Gerardo Dizon Legaspi who was the first to officially receive CoronaVac in the country.

Legaspi said some 200 hospital staff might get inoculated Tuesday based on PGH survey.

"I feel good, I feel excited again to start another day because I saw the long line of vaccinees outside waiting for their turn today," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Generally it went well for me, except for a little soreness on my left shoulder. Otherwise, it was a regular day for me when I got home.

The PGH, the largest COVID-19 referral hospital in the country, has around 6,300 staff eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, including 1,000 personnel in its quick substitution list, according to Legaspi.

Some 75 percent of the staff in a poll conducted early February said they were willing to receive "any vaccine at that time," Legaspi said.

"Based on the line outside, I hope people have thought about it and decided to take the vaccine," he said.

PGH frontline workers are awaiting the recommendation of the Department of Health's health technology assessment council on the Chinese vaccine, its spokesperson Jonas del Rosario earlier said.

"As the data comes in it’s not just a matter of what's available, we’re extending out infographics to our employees comparing Sinovac to AstraZeneca," Legaspi said.