MANILA — Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda rejects fresh moves to amend the 1987 Constitution, saying lawmakers should focus instead on solving inflation, poverty and unemployment.

In an ANC interview on Wednesday, Legarda stressed that the Philippines was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This happens every new administration or perhaps even every Congress, there are always attempts to revise or amend the Constitution," she told "Headstart".

"Would the supposed economic provisions -- and they must specify which -- solve the problems of the everyday man?"

A House panel has approved a proposal to amend the country's charter through a constitutional convention.

The move advances attempts by congressional leaders to amend what they deemed as restrictive economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

The National Economic and Development Authority earlier said that election exercises to amend the charter could cost the government up to P28 billion.

For Legarda, the government must first curb inflation, which had accelerated to 8.7 percent in January.

The country's debt also jumped to P13 trillion in 2022, she added.

The senator noted that several economic bills such as allowing full foreign ownership in more public services were passed into law.

"For those espousing an amendment to Constitution, is it really the way towards a sustainable pandemic recovery? Which would bring employment to our people? Which could cure the issues that I just mentioned? And my clear answer is a categorical no," Legarda said.

"They have their point. [I'm] willing to listen, but spending billions of pesos for a constitutional convention would be against I think the mandate that the people have just given me. So, I'm not in favor," she added.