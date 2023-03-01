Women's groups launch the celebration of National Women's Month at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on March 1, 2023. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Various women's organizations on Wednesday kicked off the celebration of National Women's Month, calling for justice for women in politics and human rights.

With the theme “Kababaihan Para sa Makatarungang Lipunan," the kick-off ceremony was held at the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) headquarters in Quezon City.

Among those who led the celebration were CHR Commissioner Faydah Dumarpa and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who was the event's keynote speaker.

“We reiterate that the state has the primary obligation to ensure an enabling environment for all human rights defenders and to protect defenders from threats and attacks,” Dumarpa said.

For her part, Belmonte expressed her strong commitment to women’s rights, citing a case at the Quezon City Hall with the perpetrator found guilty of sexual harassment.

“Hindi ako papayag na magkaroon ng 'Me Too' movement sa Quezon City. Dapat bago ka magkaroon ng 'Me Too' ay nabigyan na po ng karampatang katarungan ang mga kababaihang manggagawa po natin,” Belmonte said.

(I will not allow Quezon City to have a 'Me Too' movement. Before such movement becomes a reality, our women laborers must have been given their due justice.)

Gabriela Chairperson Gertrudes Libang and Women’s Legal and Human Rights Bureau Executive Director Jelen Paclarin also noted that women continue to bear the brunt of rising prices of commodities, low wages and other social justice concerns.

“Sila talaga iyong kumakarga ng bigat nito kasi siyempre nanay ka, araw-araw ay hahanap ng paraan para maglagay ng pagkain sa ating mesa,” Libang said.

(It is the women who carry all these burdens. Because they're mothers, they're compelled to look for ways to put food on their tables.)

“Bukod po sa pagtaas ng mga bilihin, idagdag pa natin ang di maayos na pagpapatupad ng batas sa kabila ng pagpasa ng progresibong batas at kulang sa access sa hustisya, ano ang kailangan nating gawin? Kailangan nating magpalakas, mga kababaihan, sa pamamagitan ng pagsasama-sama,” Paclarin said.

(Aside from the rising prices of goods, let us also take into account the improper implementation of progressive laws and the lack of access to justice. What must we do? We need to strengthen ourselves by getting together.)

Speaking on the theme of justice for women in politics, Sarilaya Secretary-General Myrna Jimenez also reiterated the call of some women for the release of former Sen. Leila De Lima.

“Sa totoo lang gusto kong sabihin palayain na si Leila De Lima na 6 na taon nang nakakulong,” Jimenez said.

(To be honest, I want to call for Leila De Lima's release, as she has been detained for 6 years now.)

Various women’s organizations also participated in the bazaar at the CHR grounds with merchandise including fresh vegetables, baked goods, and hand-crafted bags from recycled materials made by inmates at the Correctional Institution for Women.