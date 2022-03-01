Vice President Leni Robredo meets with her team before the Presidential Debate, CNN Philippines, Quadricentennial Pavilion, University of Sto. Tomas (UST) on Sunday.



MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday renewed her pitch for honest governance, this time in front of Muntinlupa City's top taxpayers.

Robredo was guest of honor at Muntinlupa's 27th cityhood anniversary, where the local government honored the city's top 10 taxpayers.

"‘Pag may gobyernong tapat, ang tao mismo mas masigasig at mas handang makibuhat, magsakripisyo at makiambag para iangat ang kapwa," said Robredo, who is seeking the presidency in May's elections.

(If there is an honest government, people are more energized and ready to pitch in, sacrifice, and contribute to uplift others.)

The Vice President noted Muntinlupa bagged the seal of good governance in 2019. It was also recognized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry among most business-friendly local governments in the same year and in 2018, she added.

Robredo said Muntinlupa is among her office’s most reliable partners in its projects, including a livelihood program for city vendors and tricycle drivers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, as well as a job fair, free legal assistance, and medical services for a local community.

"I am sure our awardees (top taxpayers) will agree. This openness, this willingness to contribute and do one’s part, mas madali, mas bukal sa loob, dahil makakaasa tayong may gobyernong tapat na gagamitin ang bawat piso ng buwis sa ikabubuti ng tao," she continued.

(This openness, this willingness to contribute and do one’s part, is easier, comes more voluntarily because we are assured that there is an honest government that will use every peso of our tax for the betterment of people.)

"Ramdam po natin ‘yan, hindi lang po dito sa Muntinlupa, kundi sa buong bansa. Tuwing tumatama po ang mga sakuna, laging handa ang Muntinlupa na sumaklolo, nangunguna pa," she said.

(We feel that, not just here in Muntinlupa, but the whole country. Every time disaster strikes, Muntinlupa is always ready to help, it even leads.)

For instance, Robredo said her home region Bicol received some P11 million from Muntinlupa in the wake of typhoons Quinta and Ulysses and super typhoon Rolly in 2020. She said Muntinlupa also donated P20 million when typhoon Odette left a trail of destruction in the Visayas and Mindanao last December.

"Napakarami pang ibang halimbawa at para sa lahat ng ito, ang pagpupugay at pasasalamat po ng buong sambayanang Pilipino sa mga Muntinlupeño," she said.

(There are many other examples and for all these, the respect and thanks of the entire Filipino nation are with Muntinlupeños.)

ROBREDO'S VOW FOR URBAN POOR: CONSULTATIONS, IN-CITY RELOCATION

In the same speech, Robredo mentioned she heard of the eviction of residents who live near the New Bilibid Prison. Some relocation sites lack utilities or decent housing, she lamented.

The city government of Muntinlupa last year passed a resolution urging the Bureau of Corrections to cease the eviction of informal settlers within the NBP Reservation and first secure a compliance certificate from the local housing board.

"Sisiguraduhin po natin na ang relocation nasa lungsod o malapit sa sentro para malapit kayo sa inyong mga trabaho at serbisyo," Robredo said.

(We will ensure that relocation will be in the same city or near the center so that you could be near your jobs and services.)

She said this will be possible through the passage of a law on the on-site and in-city relocation for informal settlers, which she said she had supported since she was a Congress representative of Naga City.

Robredo's running-mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan had pushed for the same measure. He cited the example of Robredo's late husband Jesse, who, as mayor of Naga, relocated some 10,000 informal settler families near their original homes under a P4.4-billion program.

The Vice President said she would encourage economic activity and businesses near relocation sites to ensure livelihood for residents.

Aside from their immediate needs, Robredo said the urban poor would be part of the planning for projects.



"Makakaasa po kayo, sisikapin natin na walang Pilipinong mapag-iiwanan, na lahat may mauuwiang tahanan at maayos na kabuhayan, na ano man po ang pinanggalingan at lagay n’yo sa buhay, papakinggan kayo lagi ng gobyerno," she said.

(You can expect that we will work so that no Filipino would be left behind, everyone will have a home to return to and decent livelihood, that wherever you come from and no matter what your circumstances, you will always be heard by the government.)

