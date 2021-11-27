The Bureau of Corrections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra called the attention of the Bureau of Corrections for building a wall that would cut off Katarungan Villages 1 and 2 from the Muntinlupa city proper.

Meanwhile, the Muntinlupa city council passed a resolution condemning the bureau for its latest action and requested the Senate to conduct a probe on the unauthorized walling.

In a text message, Guevarra said the BuCor did not inform the Justice Department about the structure, which was built Friday night on a road near the New Bilibid Prison.

"I have strongly advised (BuCor Director-General Gerald) Bantag to stop what they are currently doing regarding the blocking wall so that proper consultations with the LGU and the communities concerned could first be conducted," said Guevarra, who summoned Bantag to a meeting Monday.

Earlier in the day, Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime Fresnedi criticized the construction, saying the BuCor did not coordinate with the city government.

"Ang ginawang pagharang ng BuCor sa daan ay hindi lamang pagwawalang-bahala sa lokal na pamahalaan kung hindi malinaw na kawalang-respeto sa karapatan ng mga Muntinlupeño," Fresnedi said.

On Friday night, residents tore down the wall but on Saturday morning the agency demolished the bridge it sought to block.

According to the Muntinlupa city government, the BuCor's wall will affect many residents because it will cut off Katarungan Villages 1 and 2 from the city proper.

In a statement released on social media Saturday night, the BuCor said it restricted access to the area as a response to several incidents of unspecified illegal activities inside the NBP Camp.

It said Katarungan residents have more than enough access points to the Muntinlupa city proper, including via Daang Hari road and to Muntinlupa city hall through Green Heights Subdivision.

"BuCor stands firm on its position on the intensified and continued efforts in performing its mandates," the bureau said.

The structure is the third in a series of walls the bureau built in different parts of Muntinlupa. One wall was built along Type B Magdaong within the New Bilibid Prison Compound in June, while the other one was built along the Insular Prison Road in March.

Fresnedi was also authorized to file "all applicable civil, criminal and administrative cases against erring officials of the Bureau of Corrections for the sudden and illegal closure of several roads in the NBP reservation and the illegal eviction and demolition of informal settlers in violation of the Constitution, the UDHA Law and City ordinance."

The council also requested President Rodrigo Duterte "to immediately recall and/or overturn the actions of the said official in the illegal road closures and illegal eviction and demolition of informal settlers in the NBP Reservation in violation of the Constitution, all relevant national laws and ordinances."

