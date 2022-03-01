MANILA — A tricycle driver who endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo's bid for the country's highest elected post was left in tears on Tuesday after he met his preferred presidential contender.

Robredo wrapped an arm around driver Ronald Carigo's shoulder while he flashed an “L” hand sign at an event in Muntinlupa City, where she was guest of honor, as seen in a video shared by "Team Leni Robredo."

The Vice President then whispered to the tricycle driver, though their conversation was inaudible.

Carigo could be seen wiping tears and chuckling after the interaction.

Carigo in late February was wearing pink, Robredo's campaign color, when social media user Sweepea Guevara Concejero asked him on video about who he was voting for in the May elections.

The tricycle driver from Muntinlupa said he wanted a president who would be honest with rich and poor Filipinos alike.

"Nakita ko ang tunay na pagkatao ni Leni noong makita ko siyang nilalakad niya, nilalakbay niya ang mga bundok para lang maabot ang mahihirap. Kaya sabi ko, ang tunay na Pangulo talaga, naglilingkod," he said.

(I saw Leni's real character when I saw her walking, trudging mountains just to reach the poor. That's why I said a real President serves.)

Robredo's office works with private partners to bring livelihood programs and other services to far-flung and disadvantaged communities.

Carigo noted Robredo had never faced corruption allegations.

He then narrated how he had to buy medicines because a government hospital could not give them for free.

"Naniniwala ako kung ang pamunuan ng ating bansa ay malinis ang kaniyang pananaw at malinis ang kaniyang paggamit ng pera ng tao, sigurado ako makakarating sa tao, serbisyo publiko bababa sa tao, kasi ang pera naming mahihirap ibabalik sa amin ng gobyerno," he said.

(I believe that if our country's leadership is clean, if its use of people's money is clean, I am sure that it will reach the people, public services will go down to the people, because the government would return to the poor our money.)

Carigo added that he never heard Robredo complain about working long hours.

"Bawing-bawi tayo sa tax na ibinayad natin kay Ma’am Leni. Ako nga, may utang pa ata ako sa kaniya dahil baka may overtime siyang hindi ko nabayaran… Kaya ako naniniwala ako, ito ang tunay na pangulo," said the driver.

(Our tax is well spent on Ma'am Leni. I may even have a debt to her for her overtime work that I did not pay. That's why I believe this is the real president.)

He told fellow voters, "Nakikiusap ako, pumili kayo ng tamang Pangulo, pumili kayo ng magtatrabaho para sa ‘yo, para sa akin, para sa lahat."

(I request that you choose the right President, pick someone you will work for you, for me, everyone.)

The 4-minute video has been viewed over 60,000 times and has garnered around 8,300 "likes."