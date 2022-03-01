Photos from Jonathan Cellona and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — A possible lack of programs for the Filipino people may have something to do with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's refusal to attend debates among the Halalan 2022 vice presidential candidates, her rival Prof. Walden Bello said Tuesday.

"A lot of us have personal reasons. But a lot of us have put them aside in order to put on a higher obligation to face the country in the vice-presidential and presidential debates," Bello told reporters.

"They don’t have any program to offer. Their record is bad. And if they are in a debating situation with other aspirants for the vice presidency and presidency, they will be shown to be the fakes that they are."

Reiterating her stand not to attend debates, Duterte-Carpio, the running mate of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., said Monday, "Yes, may reason ako. But I don't want to say it to the public, what the reason is. So we are discussing it with my team."

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, did not attend the vice presidential debate organized by CNN Philippines last Saturday, and will do the same during a similar event by the Commission on Elections later this month.

Bello said the debates could help Duterte-Carpio issue clarifications on some allegations about her programs in Davao City and on rumors that drugs are allegedly still prevalent in the area.

"Participating in a national debate is the only way Inday Sara can explain these blots on her record as the top city officer of Davao City that cast doubt on her fitness to hold higher office. If you can’t run your city properly, how can people trust you to run a big and complex country?" Bello said.

"So I repeat my question, Mayor Sara, why are you a coward? Nganong talawan man ka, Inday. You’re bringing shame to Davaoenos who have to add another award, that of best hideout for no-shows in national debates,” he added.

Duterte-Carpio is leading recent surveys on preferred vice presidential candidates in the May elections.