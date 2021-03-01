San Juan City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora is greeted by the press after the first meeting of the Metro Manila Council held at the MMDA headquarters in Makati on July 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On his social media accounts, Zamora said he is asymptomatic and is undergoing quarantine at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

“A confirmatory test was done today and the results turned out to be positive. I am currently asymptomatic and in good physical condition,” Zamora said.

“I have decided to quarantine myself in Cardinal Santos Medical Center to ensure that I do not transmit the virus to anyone else in the community and to protect everyone around me including my children and my wife who is a cancer survivor,” he said.

Zamora advised those who came in contact with him in the previous days to have themselves tested for the virus, which has sickened over 578,000 in the country.

The Philippines officially started its COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday, lagging behind its Southeast Asian neighbors.