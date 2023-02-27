Sen. Bernie Sanders presents new book in UK

LONDON - US Democratic Senator and former Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders talks to FPA members to present his new book, 'It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.'

Sander states: "We must demand fundamental economic and political change. This is where the path forward begins."

Out at the end of February, his new book takes on the 1% of the richest people in the world and speaks blunt truths about a system that is fuelled by uncontrolled greed, and rigged against ordinary people.

Sanders asks: “How can we accept an economic order that allows three billionaires to control more wealth than the bottom half of our society? How can we accept a political system that allows the super-rich to buy elections and politicians? How can we accept an energy system that rewards the fossil fuel corporations causing the climate crisis?”

Sanders is well-known as an outspoken critic of capitalist America and the political status quo, and is considered one of the defining characters of contemporary American politics.