Crispin Diego Remulla

Newly elected Cavite 7th District Rep. Crispin Diego Remulla has taken his oath of office at the House of Representatives.

Remulla won the special election held last Saturday to fill in the vacancy left by his father Jesus Crispin "Boying" when the latter became secretary of the Department of Justice to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Remulla was a former member of the Cavite Provincial Board.

He will be one of the eight congressmen of Cavite Province in the House of Representatives.

His father served the province as its congressional representative in the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 18th Congress.