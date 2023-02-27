MANILA - House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas on Monday opposed the constitutional convention (con-con) bill’s approval, saying such measure should be fundamental.

The House constitutional amendments committee gave a green light to the accompanying bill and committee report of Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 catering for the creation of a hybrid constitutional convention (con-con) to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Under the proposed measure, a P10,000 daily compensation for each delegate will be implemented.

The con-con will be composed of at least 304 delegates, majority of whom will be elected by the public while 20% of them will be qualified sectoral representatives to be appointed by the President.

Brosas questioned the P10,000 daily pay for each delegate, saying the government should prioritize the well-being of the public, especially since the majority is suffering from the economic effects of the pandemic.

"Nagsasabi sila na may P5 billion na nakalaan para sa operations at iba pa 'yung appropriations na ibibigay nila para sa holding ng election which is P1.5 billion. Dito po ilalagay ang pondo ng bayan, samantala hanggang ngayon alam natin krisis ang mga tao, hirap na sa trabaho hindi pa tumataas ang sahod tapos 8.7% pa ang inflation," she said.

Based on the estimates of the House constitutional amendments committee, the government would have to spend an estimated P9.5 billion in total to change the Charter through a con-con.