20 percent of Con-Con members may be appointed: solon

MANILA — The House of Representatives is considering devoting 20 percent of the membership of a planned Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) to appointed delegates from among sectoral relatives, a senior lawmaker said Wednesday.

This, as an opposition lawmaker expressed wariness over the possibility that celebrities and members of political dynasties may end up winning seats in the convention that will be tasked to rewrite the 1987 Constitution.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas of the Makabayan bloc asked House Committee on Constitutional Amendments chair Rufus Rodriguez about the concern during the start of plenary deliberations on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6, which calls for a constitutional convention.

Rodriguez confirmed Brosas' observation that RBH 6 already adopts a hybrid convention, with both elected and appointed delegates. Retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Reynato Puno suggested the idea of a hybrid convention during the committee deliberations on the measure.

"We have 253 districts. Basically, we'll elect one delegate for each district. So 253 Somehow in our committee we already have discussions that we will have 20 percent of that coming from different sectors to be appointed so that we have a mix of experts there and be able to be part of the discussions," Rodriguez told Brosas.

"How will the members of the con-con be appointed? Aware tayo na hindi pa aprubado ang accompanying bills, alam naman natin yun. Pag-uusapan pa natin yun," Brosas said.

"That is why in the appointments that is where we will go to those really very qualified to stand in the constitutional convention. It's still evolving," Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez added that the RBH only puts forth the call for a convention, but an accompanying bill will soon be subjected to debate. That bill will spell out the details of the convention.

"There will be sectors that we will recommend... There can be recommendations from some sectors, from the academe, from the economists sectors, from the lawyers groups, from farmers group and they will be recommended to the Speaker and the Senate President and they are going to be able to recommend that to the President having the appointing power," Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez also said that holding the election for delegates alongside the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will ensure it will be non-partisan.

P11 BILLION FOR A CONVENTION

Rodriguez meantime told Camarines Sur 3rd District Rep. Gabriel Bordado that calling a convention may cost the country's coffers as much as P11 billion.

"We can safely say that it is a wise expenditure of our country of only P11 billion. In other words, it cannot be business as usual," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez cited information from Commission on Elections chair George Garcia on how much an election for convention will cost as well as the House's own computation on the cost of operating the convention.

Rodriguez also rebutted Bordado's question on the timeliness and wisdom of having Charter change while the country is cash strapped.

Rodriguez also doesn't see how calling a convention will get in the way of Congress' work.

POLITICS

Brosas meantime got Rodriguez to confirm that there is a "big possibility" that the convention may end up touching the political provisions of the constitution, even if lawmakers want to focus on economic provisions only.

"There is a big possibility because that's constituent power. But what has been articulated in our hearings and in our public consultation is that what is needed now is to give more employment to our people. That is what makes the difference eh," Rodriguez said.

Touching the political provisions has always been met with criticism, especially when it comes to changing the form of government and lifting term limits.

Meantime, Brosas, like Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, also suspects President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr has a hand in the Charter change push even if he said it was not a priority.

"It would be also hard to believe that this Cha-cha express has no blessing of the President, at the rate of how things are moving. We beg to disagree that congressional independence is the reason kasi kung may congressional independence, hindi minadali yung Maharlika Investment Fund at marami pang priority measures ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos," Brosas said.