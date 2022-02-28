Presidential aspirant Ping Lacson campaigns in a gathering in Quezon City on Feb. 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

QUEZON — “Paano mo sasaluduhan ang wala doon?"

(How can you salute people who are not physically present?)

Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson issued this remark on Monday regarding candidates who skip election debates.

"Kami sa military, sinasaluduhan namin iyong aming kapuwa sundalo kapag nasasalubong namin. Papaano mo sasaluduhan ang wala? Eh, 'di, sa akin ka sumaludo," he told reporters during a visit in Lucena City.

(We, in the military, we salute our fellow soldiers when we meet them. So, how can you salute people who are not there? Well, you can salute me instead.)

Lacson and eight other presidential aspirants in the May elections appeared at the CNN Philippines' Presidential Debate on Sunday night. Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. was not present, earlier citing a conflict in schedule.

Lacson said it is the lookout of candidates who refuse to show up.

“Lookout nila iyon. You can say it’s unfair, pero wala naman tayo magagawa kasi... walang batas na kailangan ang isang kandidato mag-attend sa isang debate," he said.

During the interview, Lacson praised the performance of his running mate, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, at the CNN Philippines vice presidential debate on Saturday.

"Two thumbs up, cut above the rest si Senate President,” he said.

“The same way if you ask mo on rating of Sen. Lacson last night. Definitely, two thumbs up,” said Sotto for his part.

Lacson hoped though that candidates would be allowed more time beyond the 1 minute-30 second allotment to answer questions during similar forums, saying he over-prepared for the debate and is ready to address other issues such as power and water.

Sotto proposed that the Commission on Elections and debate organizers would divide candidates, and limit their number per episode.

Sotto denied the allegation of his rival, Prof. Walden Bello, during the debate that he was revising history, reiterating he preserved the independence of the Senate in relation to Sen. Leila de Lima’s arrest.

"I dare any of you, any of the media to ask Sen. De Lima kung pinabayaan ko siya. Totally, puro mali ang impormasyon ni ex-congressman [Bello]. Mali ang sinasabi niya at saka never ako nagsinungaling. 'Yun ang 'di ko ginagawa," he said.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the running mate of Marcos, did not also attend the CNN Philippines' vice presidential debate.

— Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News