GK USA passes the torch to younger Fil-Am generation

As foreign-born migrant Filipinos turn a bit grayer each year, they say it’s time for the next generation of Filipino Americans to take on their advocacies and keep the spirit of giving back alive.

Members of Gawad Kalinga USA (GK USA) and the Filipino Student Association at the University of Central Florida held a collegiate summit to establish the 'next gen' membership who will continue GK USA's philanthropic work in the poor communities in the Philippines.

"We are so blessed and we are successful in this country," GK USA's Chairman of the Board Jun Raffinan said. "We have to learn and enjoy the gift of giving so that we can help alleviate poverty in the Philippines."

Filipino Student Association UCF President Allyson Nepomuceno acknowledged that she "have so many privileges that my parents did not have back home... I would like to use those gifts that benefit me to help others because there are others that are a lot less privileged and disadvantaged."

With their new ideas and new technologies available today, the younger generation of Fil-Ams believe they can do so much more.

"They have different perspectives and such. And of course we have different experiences and perspectives as well, so when we combine those, when we move it on to the next generation, we're going to use what they used before and try to make it, I don't wanna say that they weren't doing it, but like you know make it better. Push it more," Sabrina Callejo of Florida State University said.

In their first fundraiser, the next gen philanthropists raised more than a thousand dollars. This would be their first installment to build a GK house for those who need it, such as those who lost their homes after a recent typhoon in the Philippines.

"We face little inconveniences in our life, compared to our Third World counterparts, so I think this is a good reminder to people and also the opportunity to really give back to those who need it," Michael Nguyen of Stetson University asserted.

For the young Fil-Ams, they believe that giving back is not just about making a difference in their parents’ birthplace, but it’s also a part of their Filipino DNA.