After 3 hours in heels, Robredo ditches shoes at the backstage

Vice President Leni Robredo walks barefoot after standing in heels for 3 hours during the Presidential debates in CNN Philippines. Photo from Leni Robredo's Twitter page.

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's camp defined leadership as showing up, "even if it means standing in heels for 3 hours."

An administrator of Robredo's Twitter account on Sunday shared a photo of the Vice President surrounded by her team at what appeared to be the backstage of the presidential debate mounted by CNN Philippines.

In a pink blazer dress, the barefoot opposition leader held a pair of nude, high-heeled shoes in her right hand.

"True leadership is stepping up and showing up... even if it means standing in heels for 3 hours," read the tweet.

Nine presidential contenders joined the debate that former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. skipped.

"Iyong number one ingredient din ng leadership, aside from character, is you show up in the most difficult times. ‘Pag hindi ka mag-show up in the most difficult times, hindi ka leader," Robredo said, when asked about the importance of debates during the event.

(The number one ingredient in leadership, aside from character, is you show up in the most difficult times. If you do not show up in the most difficult times, you are not a leader.)

Sunday's debate came on the eve of Women's Month.

The Vice President in February said she is often criticized for supposedly being "weak" because of her gender.

But she said, "Ni minsan, wala akong hamon na inatrasan."

(I never backed down from any challenge.)

"Handang-handa akong harapin ang hamon ng pagiging Pangulo. At ngayong 2022, the last man standing will still be a woman," she said in the KBP presidential forum "Panata sa Bayan 2022.”