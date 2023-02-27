PNP: Courtesy resignation of 118 senior officers processed

CAMP CRAME—Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., said Monday that the advisory group tasked to sort through courtesy resignation of senior police officers has processed over 100 third-level officers during their first meeting.

The 5-man advisory group convened on February 24 to mark its second formal meeting relative to the evaluation process of senior officers of the PNP.

“We were able to evaluate at least 118 na senior officers. So we are finalizing 'yung aming recommendation para i-forward sa Napolcom (National Police Commission) para sa kanilang review and evaluation,” said Azurin.

The other members of the advisory group are Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, and Undersecretary Isagani Nerez of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Police and Military Affairs.

Azurin said officers covered by the group range from those holding positions as commanders, team leaders, or staff officers of various units in the PNP.

A press release issued by the PNP Public Information Office said the members of the advisory group began with the discussion of the guidelines and procedures of the evaluation process.

It added that the remaining more than 800 are set to be evaluated in the next meetings either in person or through video conferencing.

“We will be meeting twice a week, Wednesday and Thursday, 'yun ang napag-usapan namin para mabilis 'yung pag-evaluate and assess namin,” said Azurin.