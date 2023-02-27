An illustration of a bus rapid transit (BRT) system for planned use in Metro Manila. On Feb. 27, 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos led the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of Cebu City's BRT project, which is expected to be fully operational by 2025. ABS-CBN News/File photo

CEBU CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday asked Cebuanos for patience to endure possibly heavier traffic in parts of the province while the government constructs a rapid bus transit (BRT) system for Metro Cebu.



The new public transportation system is expected to begin operations in December, which Marcos Jr. describes as “the best possible Christmas gift that we can give to Cebu.”



“As we begin this project, I know that there will be slight inconveniences and traffic congestion — as if Cebu does not have enough — but we will have to accommodate this construction project for the greater benefits that will come in the future,” the President said during the project’s groundbreaking ceremony here.



“I invite everyone to remain patient and be considerate as these temporary disturbances and interruptions are aimed at pushing long-term benefits for the city and for the province,” he said.



“Rest assured that the national government remains committed to improving economic activities in the many parts of the country through the introduction of innovative solutions to public transport and the improvement of the mobility infrastructure, amongst others,” he added.



The Cebu BRT’s first phase involves the construction of a 2.38-kilometer segregated bus lane with 4 bus stations, and a 1.15-kilometer pedestrian improvement which will link the CBRT system to the Port of Cebu.



Once all 3 phases of the Cebu BRT system are completed, the project is expected to accommodate 83 12-meter buses.



“There was involved a great deal of very meticulous planning to get it absolutely correct and I think they have done a good job that is why we are here today,” Marcos Jr. said, noting that it took “more than a decade… since it was first envisioned.”



Marcos Jr. reminded the Department of Transportation (DOTr) “to ensure just compensation for property owners who will be affected by the CBRT project.”



“I also urge you to find ways to properly relocate the affected informal sector families,” he said.



“I also take this opportunity on the DOTr and the other stakeholders to finish this project within target completion timeline,” he said.



Cebu’s BRT system “is modeled after other BRT systems such as one we see in Seoul in Korea in Guangzhou in China amongst others,” Marcos Jr. said.



“Apart from the greater convenience that it will bring to our people, I’m sure it will also provide greater opportunities and improve the conditions for all our current public transport drivers,” he said.



“I trust it will also support economic development through travel time saving, environmental improvements and reduction of accidents among residents and visitors of the city,” he said.



Marcos ended his message by urging the public to help his administration “accelerate our drive for a better and brighter Philippines” through “more holistic approaches that will enable us to build a much better, more comfortable future for all Filipinos.”

