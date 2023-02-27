Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for killing Filipino wife

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It took almost three years but the family and friends of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi finally got justice.

39-year-old Dane Kallungi was found guilty of killing his wife Jepsy who disappeared on March 20, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The body of the 26-year-old Filipina from Cebu has not been found.

"I’m really happy with the verdict. It took a long time but they finally found him guilty so there’s some kind of closure for the family," Philippine Honorary Consul in Colorado Donna Lavigne said.

Rachel Jackson was one of the first volunteers to look for Jepsy and pressure authorities to take action.

"We were worried that it would turn to second-degree or manslaughter so first-degree, we’re satisfied with that," Jackson noted.

It took two years before Dane was arrested and charged.

"The deputy assigned to the case, really told the court, the judge, the Filipino American community were shouting, and asking and begging for help to find Jepsy," Jackson shared.

According to prosecutors, Dane confessed to his ex-wife that he strangled Jepsy during a fight and buried her body in another town.

"I went there personally and I saw the place, you’re gonna get lost. Even though you scream, nobody is gonna hear you. I was there with my husband and my son and a friend of mine. The houses are far distanced from each other. It was really remote and isolated," Jackson said.

Dane’s attorney argued that the secretly-taped conversation with his ex-wife was a false confession. But the jury was not convinced.

Dane was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

For Jackson, the verdict and sentence was bittersweet for Jepsy's mother who followed the two-week trial via livestream from Hong Kong where she works.

Jackson also hopes that Dane will have a change of heart and reveal where he buried Jepsy.

Meanwhile, Lavigne said Jepsy's case is not an isolated one.

"I get a lot of calls from young Filipina women that have issues like domestic violence, something like that and these ladies, or these young women are mostly married to older men here in this state," she said.

Just months after Jepsy disappeared in 2019, another Filipina, 27-year-old Russcel Recelistino from Bacolod City. was allegedly killed by her 40-year-old husband Joseph Garza in their home in Fort Lupton, about two hours north of where Jepsy lived.

Garza went on trial for murder earlier this month but the jury was deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial.