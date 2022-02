The mayor of Infanta town in Quezon province sustained injuries after being shot on Sunday noon.

Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said Mayor Filipina Grace America was shot while she was inside her car that was preparing to leave a church where the local official heard Mass.

America was rushed to the Claro M. Recto Memorial Hospital in Infanta and is scheduled to be airlfited to a hospital in Metro Manila.

— Report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

