PH records 2,921 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 4 months

Election officers hand out voter registration kits to residents during the “Walkah-walkah: A Voter Education Campaign” at the Brgy. Talipapa Market in Quezon City on February 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines again recorded the highest daily rise of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in over 4 months on Saturday with 2,921 new infections, raising the country's total number of infections to 574,247.

This is the 3rd-straight day that new cases exceeded 2,000, but it does not include data from 6 laboratories that failed to submit results on time, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The day's figure is also considered the highest daily tally since Oct. 16, when the country recorded 3,132 new infections, data showed.

Recoveries went up by 293 while fatalities due to the disease also increased by 42, according to the health department.

Active cases, meanwhile, reached 37,093, as the country recorded a total of 524,865 recoveries and 12,289 COVID-19-related deaths.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The OCTA Research Group, an independent research unit that provides analysis on the country's COVID-19 situation, early Saturday said the spread of new COVID-19 variants may be a factor in the surge of cases in Metro Manila.

The reproduction rate (R) for Metro Manila is currently at 1.43 percent, with around 900 infections daily, the group said.

The R value measures the average number of people who get the disease from an infected person. An R value above 1 can lead to exponential growth.

Following current trends, it is possible for Metro Manila to have 2,500 daily cases by the end of March unless cases are curbed, according to researcher Guido David.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, meanwhile, said the recent surge in cases could be due to looser quarantine restrictions and the localities' COVID-19 response, some of which still implement home quarantine setups.

Government announced on Saturday that Metro Manila and 9 other areas would remain under general community quarantine throughout March, while the rest of the country will be under modified GCQ, the lowest restriction level.

It also eased travel protocol across provinces and cities, removing mandatory quarantine and testing requirements, among others.

More details to follow.