MANILA—It is not true that government will phase out traditional jeepneys in the coming months, plans to modernize public transport continues, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Saturday.

Drivers have been concerned that jeepneys will be discontinued once areas shift to Alert Level 1, which allows public transport to operate at capacity.

"May mga agam-agam kasi, lalo na sa mga PUJ, after April, after March 2022 ay ipe-phase out na daw ang mga jeep. Wala naman po itong katotohanan," LTFRB executive director Maria Kristina Cassion told state television PTV.

"Hindi lang naman po siya for jeepney, it is a modernization program for all the public utility vehicles. Patuloy po natin itong ini-implement."

On Tuesday, jeepney drivers and operators led by Piston protested against a phase-out of traditional Public Utility Vehicles under a government modernization program, in front of the Land Transportation Office along East Avenue in Quezon City.

The group also condemned consecutive oil price hikes.

But Cassion said government is considering replacing diesel-powered jeepneys, but emphasized the program would take time.

One of the goals of the modernization program is to halt dangerous vehicular emissions by phasing out units that have outdated engines.

"It doesn't have a connection. ’Yung sinasabing phase-out sa Alert Level 1, kasi hindi naman natin sinasabi na by March ipe-phase out na agad sila. It is part of the modernization process natin, isa-substitute lang naman nila ng mga modern . . . ’yung mga lumang diesel nila," she explained.

"We all know naman na it will take time sa mga ganito at wala namang nagsasabi. And hindi naman nagsasabi na by March [2022] ay phased out na agad . . . Kahit hindi sila mag-consolidate ’yung mga individuals, pinapayagan naman silang tumakbo through a provisional authority."

When quarantine restrictions were implemented in March 2020, traditional commuter jeepneys were prohibited from plying roads.

The government earlier cited difficulties implementing minimum health standards to justify the ban.

Some jeepney drivers resorted to panhandling due to lost income, while others have shifted to working in delivery services.

The issue was resolved by letting drivers and operators install plastic barriers as a health measure, while transportation authorities reopened routes for traditional jeepneys more than a year after.

— With a report from Arianne Merez and Mikael Angelo S. Francisco

