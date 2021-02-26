Transport group leader Efren De Luna passes away

Transport leader Efren De Luna passed away Friday morning due to a heart attack, his family said.

He was 67.

According to his sister Consuela De Luna, when their 87-year old mother found De Luna in his room early Friday morning, he was already dead.



They rushed him to a hospital but doctors were unable to revive him.

His wake is being held at Funeraria Samson in Bacoor, Cavite.

For decades, De Luna served as president of the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations.

His sister shared that he had been under severe stress because many jeepney drivers are still unable to ply their routes.

She said De Luna had been holding meetings with members of his transport group as they rushed to meet the March 31, 2021 deadline set by the LTFRB for the filing of applications for the PUV Modernization program.