Mabuhay town vice mayor shot dead in Zamboanga Sibugay

The victim slumped on a table. Photo courtesy of PRO-9

The vice mayor of Mabuhay town, Zamboanga Sibugay was killed while two others were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near the municipal hall.

Police said Vice-Mayor Restituto Calonge, Engr. Edgar Pampanga and Hdj. Abduhari Gapor were having conversation in Poblacion at 3 p.m., when they were attacked by an armed assailant.

The gunman fired multiple shots using a .45 caliber pistol, killing Calonge on the spot.

Pampanga and Gapor were severely injured and rushed to hospital.

Police said the suspect fled on a motorcycle.

An investigation is ongoing. With a report from Leizle Lacastesantos.