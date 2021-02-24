NBI to conduct separate investigation into PNP, PDEA shootout

Police inspect the crime scene of a shooting incident at a parking area of a fast food chain along Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct its own probe on the shootout between the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents in Quezon City Wednesday.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he has ordered NBI to "conduct a parallel investigation" on the incident.

"I have ordered the NBI to conduct a parallel investigation on the alleged misencounter this evening between PNP anti-illegal drug operatives and PDEA agents at Commonwealth Avenue," he said in a statement released early Thursday.

Guevarra also said the NBI probe is separate from the one to be conducted by PNP and PDEA.

At least two police officers were killed while several others were wounded in a shootout between members of the Philippine National Police anti-illegal drug operatives and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents near a mall on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said two cops died in the incident, while another cop is in critical condition.

Three PDEA operatives were also wounded in the incident, Danao said.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said a joint PNP-PDEA team will be formed to look into the incident.

"The PNP and PDEA both agree and assure the public that the incident, while serious, will in no way affect the continuing operational relationship and coordinations they have long firmed up in the fight against illegal drugs," he said.

- with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

