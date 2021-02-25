Duterte on 35th EDSA anniversary urges Filipinos to 'set aside differences'

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people from the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Feb. 24, 2021. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday urged Filipinos to "set aside our differences" as he marked the 35th anniversary of the peaceful EDSA Revolution.

The People Power revolution that overthrew the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was "inspired by the valor of those whose sacrifice made the liberties we enjoy today possible," Duterte said.

"As we contemplate the relevance of this occasion, let us proceed with renewed hope and optimism towards the realization of our shared aspirations for our nation. May this serve as a constant reminder for all of us to remain vigilant in safeguarding our democratic institutions, preserving our values, and upholding our rights as Filipinos," said the President.

"Guided by the spirit of EDSA, let us set aside our differences and work together in building a legacy that we can proudly leave behind for future generations of Filipinos," he added in a statement.

The peaceful 1986 uprising installed the late former President Corazon Aquino to the presidency.

The current administration has often lambasted the "dilawans" or "yellows", a color associated with the EDSA Revolution and Duterte's predecessor Benigno Aquino III, the only son of People Power icons Corazon Aquino and slain former Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr.

Duterte has expressed admiration on several occasions for Marcos, whose burial at the Heroes' Cemetery he ordered.

The President has failed to attend the official commemorative ceremony of the EDSA Revolution at the People Power Monument in Quezon City for 4 years, from 2017 to 2020.

His spokesman Harry Roque said on Wednesday he was not sure if the President had planned activities for the People Power anniversary this year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

