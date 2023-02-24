2 lawyers disbarred for claiming to influence CA justices, Makati prosecutors

MANILA — In two separate cases, the Supreme Court has disbarred 2 lawyers who claimed they could bribe justices of the Court of Appeals and secure a favorable ruling from the Makati Prosecutor’s Office, according to press statements from the high court.

SC magistrates found both lawyers to have violated the Code of Professional Responsibility, the guidelines governing the conduct of Filipino lawyers.

In an en banc decision penned by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, the high court disbarred Atty. William Delos Santos after he asked for P160,000 from his client supposedly to “bribe” the justices of the CA Fifteenth Division to secure an acquittal of an accused facing drug charges.

But the CA Fifteenth Division affirmed the conviction.

Delos Santos promised to return the money but failed, prompting the client to file a disbarment complaint.

But the lawyer did not attend proceedings before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines nor comply with SC’s orders.

SC said this shows a “recalcitrant flaw in his character” and “disrespect of lawful orders.”

As he had been previously suspended from the practice of law, SC ordered his disbarment and directed him to return the money to his client with an annual interest rate of 6%.

In another case, SC en banc also disbarred on Tuesday Atty. Carlo Marco Bautista after he admitted receiving P13.3 million in checks issued in his name, supposedly in exchange for a favorable resolution from the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for the criminal case of his client’s father.

But the father lost the case.

SC said lawyers should not engage in deceitful conduct nor peddle influence.

“The Court reiterated that the lawyer’s act of influence-peddling for implying that he is able to influence any public official, tribunal or legislative body erodes the public’s trust and confidence in the legal system and puts the administration of the justice in a bad light,” the SC press release said.

The high tribunal also reminded lawyers that borrowing money from a client is unethical. Bautista admitted to loaning P300,000 from his client, although he was able to pay it back.

“The latest action of the Court is a clear indication that the Judiciary is committed to purging the legal profession of erring members,” SC said.

The disbarment of Delos Santos and Bautista comes on the heels of the disbarment of another lawyer, Berteni Causing, who shared a draft plunder complaint on Facebook.

The Supreme Court is currently in the process of revising the Code of Professional Responsibility, which will list down acts considered violative of the code.

A new subsection is also being proposed specifically on responsible use of social media.

Among the prohibitions: posting or sharing fake news on social media, creating anonymous accounts to circumvent laws or the code and sharing confidential information of their clients online.

Under the proposed code, bribery or corruption, using one’s influence or relationships to obtain a favorable action and misappropriating a client’s funds are considered serious offenses punishable with a 6-month suspension from the practice of law or disbarment.

Borrowing of money from a client, meanwhile, is considered a less serious offense and the penalty could range from a 1-month to 6-month suspension.

The Supreme Court recently concluded a 5-leg Ethics Caravan to consult lawyers, judges and even non-lawyers on the proposed changes to the Code.

It is set to hold a national summit in the coming weeks to finalize the revision to the 34-year-old code governing the conduct of Philippine lawyers.



