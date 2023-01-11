The 2018 Bar exam passers take their oath during a Supreme Court special session at the Philippine International Convention Center on June 13, 2019. ABS-CBN News/File

BAGUIO CITY — The Supreme Court is currently studying a proposal to amend the code governing the conduct of lawyers to include a prohibition on sharing of fake news and having dating, sexual or romantic relationships with their clients.

The changes are part of a project to amend the 34-year-old Code of Professional Responsibility, which has been the body of rules regulating both the professional and personal conduct of Filipino lawyers since it was adopted by the high court on June 21, 1988.

The proposed amendments, which include the renaming of the set of guidelines to "The Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability" (CPRA), were presented to some 180 lawyers, judges and non-lawyers who gathered Wednesday at the St. Louis University in this city during the 4th leg of the SC’s Ethics Caravan.

Previous caravans have been held in Cebu City, Davao City and Naga City to seek inputs from stakeholders.

Another one is scheduled in Manila towards the end of January before a legal summit set next month.

Ten Supreme Court justices, led by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, who heads the subcommittee for the revision of the code, were present to explain the idea behind the revisions.

“[W]hen we chose to become lawyers, we did not just choose a profession or a career. We chose a way of life: Ethics. Ethics is the heartbeat of why we serve the way we do as lawyers,” Lazaro-Javier said in her opening remarks.

“The character of an ethical lawyer speaks of integrity, professionalism, respect, and accountability. These are the values which we as members of the legal profession ought to embody as lifetime trustees of truth, fairness, and justice,” she added.

While the 1988 code divided the provisions according to lawyers’ duties to society, to the legal profession, the courts and their clients, the proposed CPRA closely resembles the New Code of Judicial Conduct wherein the provisions are broken down into six key values — independence, propriety, fidelity, competence and diligence, equality and accountability.

‘RESPONSIBLE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA’

Among the proposed changes is the introduction of a whole new section devoted to responsible use of social media under Canon 2 on Propriety.

Lawyers are expected to “understand the benefits, risks and ethical implications associated with the use of social media”, and are required to “uphold the dignity of the legal profession” and enhance “people’s confidence in the legal system” in all social media interactions, the proposed code states.

The prohibitions include posts about fake news and using fake identities on social media:

A lawyer shall not post, share, upload or otherwise disseminate false or unverified statements, claims or commit any other act of disinformation.

A lawyer shall not create, maintain or operate accounts in social media for the purpose of hiding his or her identity to circumvent the law or the provisions of this Code.

It is not yet clear who will determine what constitutes false information or if lawyers can no longer use different names online. Although, it is the Supreme Court that will ultimately determine a lawyer’s liability.

Lawyers are warned not to disclose on social media information covered by lawyer-client privilege or to use social media to influence the decision of a government body:

A lawyer shall not reveal, directly or indirectly, in his or her online posts confidential information obtained from a client or in the course of, or emanating from, the representation, except when allowed by law or this Code.

A lawyer shall not communicate with an officer of any court, tribunal, or other government agency through social media to influence the latter’s performance of official duties.

Explaining the need to introduce guidelines on lawyers’ use of social media, Justice Maria Filomena Singh, vice chair of the sub-committee for the revision of the code, said they were guided by both practicality and reasonableness.

“Social media has evolved as the most preferred platform for legal needs and services, as well as complaints. Rather than fence our lawyers in out of fear of the unknown or the uncommon, we must equip our lawyers with the necessary guidance in exploring these new frontiers so that they can safely and ethically perform their functions with confidence,” she said.

“On the other hand, reasonableness requires that we not unduly stifle our lawyers with impractical impositions… They enjoy the presumption of good faith and ethical discharge of their functions after all. We must continue to vest them with the same trust and confidence that their clients will expect of them,” she added.

Lawyers are reminded that they can only provide “general legal information” online and that providing legal advice on specific sets of facts could create a lawyer-client relationship.

DEFINITIONS OF KEY CONCEPTS

The proposed code now provides a clear definition when a lawyer-client relationship exists. It is “when the client consciously, voluntarily and in good faith vests a lawyer with his or her confidence for the purpose of legal advice or representation, which shall include both court and non-court legal services, and the lawyer agrees to render such services.”

A limited legal service may exist if a lawyer appears or gives an advice only on a specific incident such as arraignment. It must be disclosed.

The definition is important as it could cover legal advice given on social media or even on traditional media.

The proposed code reserves to lawyers the giving of legal advice or opinion to a client as well as appearing in court and conducting negotiations with third parties. All of which cannot be delegated to paralegals.

A law firm, it said, should be exclusively composed of lawyers.

PROHIBITIONS VS CONFLICT OF INTEREST

An important definition under the proposed code is on conflict of interest.

“There is conflict of interest when a lawyer represents inconsistent or opposing interests of two or more persons. The test is whether or not in behalf of one client it is the lawyer’s duty to fight for an issue or claim, but which is his or her duty to oppose for the other client,” it read.

Included in the prohibitions against conflict of interest are entering into business dealings with clients, testifying against a client, or even having relationships with current clients, subject to some conditions.

“A lawyer shall not have dating, romantic, or sexual relations with a client during the engagement, unless the consensual relationship existed between them before the lawyer-client relationship commenced,” the proposed code said.

'A FOR ACCOUNTABILITY'

The most drastic change to the code, if adopted, is the inclusion of provisions on accountability of lawyers violating it.

The 1988 code was silent on how to classify certain acts of lawyers and what sanctions to impose on erring lawyers.

The proposed CPRA defines which particular acts can be considered serious, less serious and light offenses.

Gross misconduct, serious dishonesty, bribery or corruption, misappropriating a client’s funds, sexual abuse and sale or possession of illegal drugs, for example, are considered serious offenses.

Less serious offenses include simple misconduct or negligence, use of offensive language before a court or government agency, prohibited borrowing or lending of money, and unjustifiable failure or refusal to render an accounting of clients’ funds or properties.

Light offenses, meanwhile, cover violation of rules of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, use of vulgar language in personal dealings, and fraternizing with court or government officials where lawyers have pending cases.

The proposed sanctions on lawyers violating the CPRA range from reprimand, censure and fine to suspension and disbarment.

The proposed code laid down the procedure for filing of complaints and rendering of a decision.

It clarified that suspension from the practice of law can only be lifted upon an order from the Supreme Court, not upon the lapse of the period of suspension.

A petition for lifting of suspension or for judicial clemency must be filed, according to the rules, and disbarred or suspended lawyers cannot be employed nor can they engage in the practice of law.

Lazaro-Javier said the need to include a sixth canon on accountability under the proposed code was borne out of the necessity to remind lawyers to continue to be ethical.

“One of its outstanding features is the letter A which stands for Accountability. Anyone who dares to fall short of the high standard of legal proficiency and morality, honesty and integrity expected of lawyers will find themselves answerable. The hammer will fall swift and hard,” she said.

Echoing this point, Justice Samuel Gaerlan said the canon on accountability “ensures the faithful observance of the Code.”

“It is a stringent reminder that lawyers will be held accountable for their transgressions. In fact, this warning is immediately apparent from the very revision of the title, to the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability. A strict implementation of the Code effectively admonishes the miscreants, and more importantly, restores the honor of the legal profession and the people’s faith and confidence in it,” he said.

In his speech, Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, chair of the Committee on Legal Education and Bar Matters, acknowledged the difficulty of talking about ethical responsibility, often perceived to be “insufferably nebulous, toothless or sweepingly general, at best…”

“And yet when we speak of ethical responsibility, we do speak of the very bedrock of the legal profession — the way of life that challenges each of us to orient it with our understanding of the law. The uprightness and sense of justice we practice or argue for, plead and teach about, these are best reflected in the ways with which we are able to hold our own selves to account,” he said.

”The rules on ethics and professional responsibility, therefore, are geared towards driving each of us to achieve justice. The rules are not so much an embodiment of actions we cannot do as members of the legal profession, but actions we ought to do precisely because we are all officers of the court,” he added.

PROPOSED LAWYER’S OATH

And yet this duty of achieving justice, Leonen pointed out, has been left out in the current language of the lawyer’s oath, recited by every new lawyer before the Supreme Court en banc.

“Our present oath as lawyers also does not contain the expression of our most important duty — to do justice or even to ensure access to justice,” he said, before reading a portion of the draft of the proposed lawyer’s oath.

“I declare fealty to the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines. In doing so, I shall work towards promoting the rule of law and a regime of truth, justice, freedom, love, equality and peace. I shall conscientiously and courageously work for justice as well as safeguard the rights and meaningful freedoms of all persons, identities and communities. I shall ensure greater and equitable access to justice,” read the proposed oath.

“Oaths are performative statements. Specifically the enunciation of the Lawyer’s Oath, in full en banc ceremony, constitutes what we are really about as lawyers,” Leonen said.

ETHICS AS THE SOUL OF THE PRACTICE OF LAW

The proposed CPRA and Lawyer’s Oath will require the Supreme Court en banc's approval before they can take effect.

Lazaro-Javier is optimistic the proposed code will lead to a “path toward a competent, honest, and sincere public service.”

“As lawyers, a code of conduct is needed to govern our work, and to keep things fair in the midst of advocating even the most difficult issues of fact or law. While we lawyers plunge ourselves into various problems, we, too, have the duty to be part of the solution,” she said.

“The practice of law has a soul of its own. And that soul has a sacred name: Ethics."

FROM THE ARCHIVE