Human rights advocates commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution in Quezon City on Feb. 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Vice-presidential aspirant Sen. Vicente "Tito" Sotto III on Thursday urged Filipinos to "protect and preserve the flames of EDSA" against those who wish to revise it.

In a statement on the eve of the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, the Senate president said the 1986 bloodless uprising was the "nation's greatest victory over the dark times."

"Protect the flame of EDSA. As a people who lived through this history, it is our duty to the fallen - the victims of human rights violations under martial law - to honor their sacrifice," he said.

"Preserve the flame of EDSA. It is our badge of honor and courage, our legacy to our children’s children and the future generations."

Sotto said the people-led revolt served as a "constant reminder" on how Filipinos stood up against abuses during the martial rule.

"History is history. It has happened already. How can we forget? We must not let anyone revise the truth, especially the truth about EDSA," he said.

"It is the flame that fires the embers of nationalism among Filipinos. It is our symbol of courage and unity, a light of truth that gives us our sense of freedom."

Sotto called on Filipinos to protect the history "from those who speak untruthfully about the horrors of the past" and from those who wish to drag Filipinos again into the "dungeon of lies".

He also noted there were efforts "to mislead the younger generation and paint a rosy picture of the life after".

"Responsibilidad nating lahat na magsalita kung ano ang katotohan, bigyang halaga ang nakaraan, at hikayatin ang iba na maging mulat sa ating lipunan," the senator said.

The 1986 revolt restored the country's democracy and installed Corazon Aquino, widow of assassinated opposition leader Benigno Aquino, to presidency.

It toppled the regime of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos after a 20-year rule marked by allegations of widespread human rights abuses and embezzlement of billions of dollars from state coffers.

The strongman's family, however, returned to the Philippines in the 1990s and began to revive their political fortune.

His son and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, is seeking the presidency in this year's elections.

A massive social media campaign targeting people too young to remember the dictatorship has been critical in boosting Marcos Jr's popularity—and, critics say, rewriting history.

Now, polls show Marcos Jr heading for a landslide victory in the May 9 elections—and returning to the presidential palace his family fled more than 35 years ago.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse