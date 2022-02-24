Marcos camp denies agreeing to join Comelec debate; Jimenez shows letter

Presidential and Vice Presidential aspirants Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Sara Duterte hold their campaign sortie in the town of Narvacan in Ilocos Sur on February 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. denied Thursday that he already agreed to join the March 19 debate sponsored by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), just hours after the poll body announced all bets are confirmed to attend.

In a statement, Marcos spokesman Vic Rodriguez denied the claim of Comelec spokesman James Jimenez, who told reporters that all 10 presidential candidates would join their debate.

UPDATE: The camp of Bongbong Marcos denies it already agreed to join Comelec-sponsored debate set on March 19.



Earlier, Comelec spox @jabjimenez said all 10 presidential bets are confirmed to participate. https://t.co/O2N3Fy579e pic.twitter.com/GkpNX0O4X4 — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) February 24, 2022

"Marcos has not yet confirmed his participation in the Comelec-sponsored debate, which was scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 19, 2022," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Marcos' participation would "only be confirmed if his hectic campaign schedules permit."

Marcos, a frontrunner in the surveys, has repeatedly declined to participate in debates, citing their push for "unity."

However, Jimenez on Twitter showed a letter from the Marcos camp dated Feb. 11 where they indicated Marcos' "readiness to participate” in the debate.

The COMELEC has been advised of presidential candidate Marcos’ “readiness to participate” in the #PiliPinasDebates2022. If more confirmation is needed, the COMELEC awaits the same with bated breath. Nevertheless, preparations for the #PiliPinasDebates2022 push thru. pic.twitter.com/YDHPI4gqay — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) February 24, 2022

The letter was written by Marcos' national campaign manager and former MMDA head Benhur Abalos.

"If more confirmation is needed, the COMELEC awaits the same with bated breath. Nevertheless, preparations for the #PiliPinasDebates2022 push thru," Jimenez said.