MANILA — All 10 presidential candidates will attend the March 19 debate organized by the Commission on Elections, its spokesperson announced Thursday.

In an ambush interview, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez told reporters that all presidential candidates agreed to participate in their debate.

"Thus far we have commitments from all campaigns that their candidates will be joining us," Jimenez said.

The 10 presidential candidates in the Comelec ballot are:

Former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella

Labor leader Leody de Guzman

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso

Former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales

Senator Ping Lacson

Faisal Mangondato

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Jose Montemayor Jr.

Senator Manny Pacquiao

Vice President Leni Robredo

Earlier, the Comelec spokesman said that even the camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. sent them a letter agreeing to join the event.

Marcos, a frontrunner in the surveys, has repeatedly declined to participate in debates, citing their push for "unity."

The format of the March 19 debate would be "single moderator."

Participants would be given the “general topics” to be covered but not the specific questions, Jimenez said.

Candidates would also be prohibited from bringing "kodigos" or notes in the podium, but would be provided a notepad and a pen.

Jimenez said the debate will be broadcast live, but there will be no live audience allowed.

