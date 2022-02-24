MANILA — All 10 presidential candidates will attend the March 19 debate organized by the Commission on Elections, its spokesperson announced Thursday.
In an ambush interview, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez told reporters that all presidential candidates agreed to participate in their debate.
"Thus far we have commitments from all campaigns that their candidates will be joining us," Jimenez said.
The 10 presidential candidates in the Comelec ballot are:
Former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella
Labor leader Leody de Guzman
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso
Former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales
Senator Ping Lacson
Faisal Mangondato
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Jose Montemayor Jr.
Senator Manny Pacquiao
Vice President Leni Robredo
Earlier, the Comelec spokesman said that even the camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. sent them a letter agreeing to join the event.
Marcos, a frontrunner in the surveys, has repeatedly declined to participate in debates, citing their push for "unity."
The format of the March 19 debate would be "single moderator."
Participants would be given the “general topics” to be covered but not the specific questions, Jimenez said.
Candidates would also be prohibited from bringing "kodigos" or notes in the podium, but would be provided a notepad and a pen.
Jimenez said the debate will be broadcast live, but there will be no live audience allowed.
