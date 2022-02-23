Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on February 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday listed 1,534 new COVID-19 infections, the 5th straight day that fresh cases fell below 2,000, data from the health department showed.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, from Feb. 19 to 22, the daily tally of cases ranged from 1,019 to 1,923.

The day's additional cases, which is the 3rd lowest daily tally this year, brought the country's total to 3,655,709, wherein 55,449 are still active, the Department of Health bulletin showed.

ABS-CBN's researchers said the number of active infections is the lowest in nearly 2 months or since Jan. 5 this year, when DOH announced 39,974.

The active cases are broken down as follows: 302 critical, 1,426 severe, 2,811 moderate, 50,258 mild, and 652 asymptomatic.

Positivity rate is at 6.1 percent, based on test results of samples collected from 24,527 people on Monday. The World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark is 5 percent.

New deaths, meanwhile, were at 201, raising the total to 55,977. This includes 187 cases initially classified as recoveries, the DOH said.

The ABS-CBN IRG said the number of additional fatalities is the highest in over 2 weeks, or since Feb. 6, when the DOH announced 312.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed by 2,729 to 3,544,283. Ninety-seven percent of the country's cumulative total cases are recuperations, the DOH said.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.

WATCH