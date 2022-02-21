Pacquiao still hopes to get Bro. Eddie Villanueva's endorsement

MANILA - PROMDI standard bearer and Senator Manny Pacquiao remains hopeful that House Deputy Speaker Bro. Eddie Villanueva will change his mind and endorse him in the end.

"Nirespeto ko naman ang bawat decision ng bawat tao at malay mo bigyan siya ng conviction ng Panginoon ako naman sa Panginoon ako nagtitiwala palagi. Baka bigyan siya ng conviction ng Panginoon na mag lumabas at magdeklara ng suporta sa akin eh, okay yan, maganda," Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao issued the statement after Villanueva, founder and leader of religious group Jesus Is Lord Church movement, said his group will not endorse a presidential and vice presidential candidate in the May elections.

"Wala akong mag-(endorse), kasi halos kaibigan namin, kaibigan ni (Senator) Joel (Villanueva), so ang prayer ko na lang ay mangibabaw yung paggabay ng Diyos sa sambayanang Pilipino, maging matalino sa pagboto, at pag-aralan nila. Kasi marami pang dapat matutunan para maging intelligent voters ang isang bansa," Villanueva said.

Villanueva in an earlier interview, said he will still think about and ask for discernment on Pacquiao's offer that he will be his administration's "anti-corruption czar" is Pacquiao is elected president.