MANILA - Presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. aborted his campaign caravan through the capital Manila on Sunday after only covering a portion of the planned route for more than 2 hours.

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. begins a motorcade around the capital, Manila this Sunday afternoon. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/HO186YZ3Aj — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) February 20, 2022

Marcos Jr. began his convoy past 3 p.m. in Parola in Tondo, the city’s most populated district, 2 hours over its initially scheduled departure.

He left the convoy in a private vehicle just before evening, after passing through a packed residential road in Herbosa Street also in Tondo.

He was accompanied in the pickup by partymate Alex Lopez, who is gunning for the Manila mayoralty versus incumbent vice mayor Honey Lacuna.

Lopez later told media that Marcos’ departure was due to a security concern coupled with the lateness of the caravan.

He added the convoy was mobbed by residents.

Lopez said Marcos Jr’s chief of staff Vic Rodriguez asked if the convoy could be stopped around 5:30pm.



“Dumidilim na rin e. For security concern…Hindi na rin makikita si BBM. Useless na rin, we didn’t have the proper lights.”



Marcos’s Saturday caravan in Caloocan ended 8pm. pic.twitter.com/KlwfebfcsZ — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) February 20, 2022

The caravan, which was set to pass over 40 streets through 6 districts in Manila, was expected to last for only 2 hours. Instead, they covered just 9 streets in a single district during that period.

"Dumidilim na rin e (It's getting dark). For security concern, and I think it’s, hindi na rin makikita si BBM. Useless na rin, we didn’t have the proper lights, we didn’t expect to be caught in the motorcade, but he promised to come back,” Lopez said.

He said Marcos Jr.’s chief of staff asked if they could halt the caravan around 5:30 pm.

"Vic Rodriguez went to us and said--he asked me, ‘Can we stop it?’ I said, of course, it’s your decision. We’re only here to support whatever your decision is,” Lopez said.

Rodriguez on Sunday before the motorcade disclosed Marcos Jr. had suffered a wound on his left arm.

The Uniteam’s motorcade in North Caloocan on Saturday, in contrast, began around the same time in the afternoon yet ended past 8 p.m. with Marcos Jr. and running-mate Sara Duterte capping it off at a rally.

Caloocan City mayor Oscar Malapitan supports Marcos Jr.’s presidential bid.

Lopez said the “good reception” Marcos Jr. received from Manila residents during their convoy was a good sign for him to continue the sortie at another time.

"He said he was going to come back. Alam naman niya dito ang homebase ng kanyang katunggali so babalik siya dito. At napakaganda naman ng reception,” Lopez said.

Sitting Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso is running for president versus Marcos Jr. and 8 other candidates.

Marcos won in Manila when he ran for vice president in 2016.

Manila is the Philippines’ second most vote-rich city with over 1.1 million registered voters.

