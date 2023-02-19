Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Enrique A. Manalo greets members of the press at a meet and greet at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila on August 16, 2022. File photo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo reaffirmed the Philippine government's support for multilateralism and rules-based order amid the difficulties posed by various world issues.

Speaking at the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) held in Germany from February 17 to 19, Manalo reiterated the Philippines' firm resolve to address the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea issue with China through peaceful and legal means.

"Rival claims can only be solved peacefully by adhering to peaceful and rules-based approaches. The Philippine approach, articulated long before and formalized in the 1982 Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes, enjoys the support of the international community," he said.

At the 18th February Main Stage Panel Discussion on the United Nations Charter and Rules-Based International Order, Manalo said the Philippines has always advocated a rules-based international order.

He also said the support of the international community for the 2016 Arbitral Award can serve as an anchor for a rules-based maritime regime in the South China Sea.

Held annually, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) serves as a “unique platform for high-level debates on the greatest foreign and security policy challenges of our time.”



