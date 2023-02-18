MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday said he will not invoke the Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty that allows Washington to aid Manila, after a laser-pointing incident in the West Philippine Sea earlier this month involving China.

Speaking to reporters during the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming event in Baguio, Marcos said the military-grade laser that a Chinese vessel used against the Philippine Coast Guard "was not sufficient" to trigger the MDT provisions.

"If we activate that, what we are doing is escalating, intensifying the tensions in the area. And I think that would be counterproductive," Marcos said.

"Besides, despite the fact that it was a military-grade laser that was pointed at our coast guard, I do not think that that is sufficient for it to trigger the Mutual Defense Treaty," he added.

"We are in constant contact with our treaty partners, not only with the US but our ASEAN partners and other partners here in Asia."

The MDT, signed in 1951, mandates Manila and Washington to come to each other's aid if either country is under armed attack.

The laser incident happened on Feb. 6 nearly 20 kilometers from Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where Philippine marines are stationed in a derelict navy ship grounded to assert Manila's territorial claim in the waters.

The BRP Malapascua was supporting a "rotation and resupply mission" for the marines when the Chinese vessel pointed the laser light at them twice, the Philippine Coast Guard said Monday.

The Chinese boat also issued illegal radio challenges and undertook dangerous maneuvers, which "constituted a threat to Philippine sovereignty and security as a state," the Department of Foreign Affairs also said.

China denied it was military-grade laser and claimed it was the PCG vessel that entered its territory.

More details to follow.