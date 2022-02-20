Gateway Mall in Quezon City on February 3, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Metro Manila mayors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to talk about the possibility of placing the capital region under the most relaxed COVID-19 alert level, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Sunday.

MMDA officer-in-charge Romando "Don" Artes said the local chief executives would meet to discuss the recommendation to place the National Capital Region (NCR) under Alert Level 1 starting March.

But as the region remained under Alert Level 2 until the end of February, the public must continue to abide by health protocols, Artes said.

"Iyan ay dapat pa rin pong sundin para po pagbukas natin ng ekonomiya at ng industriya sa darating na March kung sakali ay... talagang handang handa na po tayo," he said.

(We should still follow those protocols so if ever we open our economy and industries come March... we will be really prepared.)

Under Alert Level 1, intrazonal and interzonal travel would be allowed regardless of age and comorbidity, according to the Department of Health's website.

All establishments and activities will be permitted to operate "full on-site or venue/seating capacity," the DOH added.

The proposal to place NCR under Alert Level 1 comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop.

On Saturday, the Philippines recorded 1,923 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's caseload to 3,532,608, of which 62,533 are active infections.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group head Edson Guido said Saturday's number of active cases was the lowest figure since Jan 6.

According to the DOH, the country's positivity rate — or the number of people testing positive based on conducted COVID-19 tests — dropped to 7.9 percent, bringing it closer to the 5 percent benchmark set by the World Health Organization.

The positivity rate is the lowest since Dec. 28, 2021, Guido said.

The DOH earlier said COVID-19 infections could drop to as low as 100 per day in March, if current protocols are maintained.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The country rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program over a year later, or on March 1, 2021. More than 60 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 8 million getting booster shots, as of Feb. 9, data from the DOH showed.

