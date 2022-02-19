Residents visit a public market in Makati on February 4, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-related deaths rise to 55,607

MANILA (UPDATED) —The Philippines recorded 1,923 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, data from the health department showed, as the positivity rate dropped to its lowest since December 2021.

The Philippines has so far recorded a total of 3,532,608 cases, of which 62,533 or 1.7 percent remained active. Six laboratories failed to submit their data for Saturday's tally.

The number of active cases is the lowest since January 6, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group head Edson Guido said.

Of those still battling the disease, 57,104 were mild cases, 851 were asymptomatic, 2,854 were moderate cases, 1,420 were severe cases, and 307 were critical cases.

Meanwhile, 198 new fatalities were recorded, bringing the fatality toll to 55,607, while 5,158 recoveries were recorded, which brought the count of those recovered to 3,532,608.

The positivity rate — or the number of people testing positive based on conducted COVID-19 tests — has dropped to 7.9 percent based on samples of 27,761 individuals, bringing it closer to the 5 percent benchmark set by the World Health Organization.

The positivity rate is the lowest since Dec. 28, 2021, Guido said.

The Department of Health earlier said COVID-19 cases could drop to as low as 100 come March, if current protocols are maintained.

Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month, with the government mulling a roadmap to Alert Level 1 where restrictions will be removed, but health protocols will be followed.

