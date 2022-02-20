MANILA — Authorities arrested 3 Nigerian nationals involved a "love scam" targeting Filipino women, the Bureau of Immigration said Sunday.

In a statement, Immigration Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr. said the suspects, aged between 27 and 41, were captured in an operation last Feb. 16.

The trio target Filipino women, whom they meet online and defraud large sums of money from, Manahan said.

"We are also investigating their links to a South African organized crime group and other scamming and fraud activities, as well as looking into possible cohorts that are still in the country," he said.

"They have been using several aliases, and their documents reveal that they are already overstaying," he added.

The suspects are facing deportation for overstaying, misrepresentation, and for being undesirable aliens, according to the BI.

