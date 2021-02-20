Surigao del Sur evacuates thousands of residents ahead of Auring's landfall

PAGASA

MANILA - The provincial government of Surigao del Sur has evacuated thousands of residents ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Auring over the eastern coast of Caraga on Sunday.

Surigao del Sur Gov. Ayec Pimentel said the provincial government has conducted preemptive evacuation of more than 12,700 residents in 12 municipalities.

“Dadami pa 'yan ngayon kasi ‘di pa nagla-landfall. Pasalamat ako sa mga tao namin, automatic sila, 'pag sinabing mag-evacuate, nag-evacuate talaga sila walang sapilitan,” Pimentel said in an interview on TeleRadyo on Saturday morning.

(The storm has yet to make landfall and we expect the number of evacuees to go up. We are thankful that our people heeded our call for evacuation. There was no forced evacuation.)

Pimentel said they have residents staying in 30 evacuation centers in 12 local government units.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said the center of the country's first tropical cyclone this year was last estimated 475 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 4 a.m., almost stationary, while packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

Auring is forecast to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga Region on Sunday morning or afternoon, and then cross Visayas and Mimaropa later that day until Monday, PAGASA said.

“Patuloy pa rin po kaming inuulan at hangin, pero mas malakas kagabi 'yung ulan at hangin,” he sadi.

(We continue to experience strong rains and winds, but it was stronger last night.)

He said some houses in a barangay in Tandag City already sustained damages due to strong winds.

“Nakahanda naman ang lahat ng LGUs natin, sinabihan ko sila na i-ready lahat, mga equipment, truck, transportation at watercraft just in case na magbaha,” said the governor.

(All our LGUs are prepared, and I told them to prepare the equipment, trucks, transportation and watercraft in case of flooding.)

He said that only 1 out of the 19 municipalities of the province is located inland. The rest are coastal towns.

“'Wag mag-kumpiyansa dahil hinahabol natin dito ay zero casualty,” he said.

(Let’s not be too confident, we are after zero casualty here.)

The province remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph, which may cause light damage to high risk structures, may be expected within 36 hours.

