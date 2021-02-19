Storm 'Auring' slightly weakens as it nears Caraga

MANILA - Tropical Storm Auring weakened slightly as it traverses the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said early Saturday.

The center of country's first tropical cyclone this year was last estimated 475 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 4 a.m., almost stationary, while packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Projected track of tropical storm Auring. PAGASA

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph, which may cause light damage high risk structures, may be expected within 36 hours, was raised over the following areas:

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Bukidnon

Lanao del Sur

PAGASA said Auring will remain almost stationary in the next 6 to 12 hours before accelerating northwest.

It is expected to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga region by Sunday, and will traverse the rest of Visayas and Mimaropa from Sunday to Monday.

Auring is likely to remain a tropical storm until it makes landfall. PAGASA, however, said there is an increasing likelihood that it will weaken into a tropical depression before it hits land.

PAGASA also said light to moderate with at times heavy rains may persist over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and Southern Leyte until Saturday noon.

From Saturday to Sunday morning, heavy to intense rains may be experienced over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may persist over the rest of Caraga, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also be experienced over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte and the rest of Northern Mindanao.

Residents in flood-prone and landslide prone areas are advised to monitor the weather bulletins and take appropriate action should flooding occur.

Auring is expected to stay within the Philippine Area of Responsibility until Tuesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), earlier cited a "high risk" of flooding and landslides in various areas in Mimaropa, Visayas and Eastern Mindanao as the country is still experiencing La Niña on top of the tropical storm.

RELATED VIDEO