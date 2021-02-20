Authorities 'closely monitoring' Kanlaon, Mayon volcanoes, note 'abnormal conditions'

The Mayon and Kanlaon Volcanoes have been placed under alert level 1. ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Authorities are monitoring two other volcanoes found to have "abnormal conditions," based on bulletins issued by state seismology bureau Phivolcs Saturday, amid the continuing close watch of the Taal Volcano as it remains under Alert Level 1.

Phivolcs bulletins issued Saturday showed that both the Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island and Mayon Volcano in Albay province have also been placed under Alert Level 1, signifying "abnormal condition."

According to the advisory on Kanlaon, the volcano has entered a "period of unrest", with Phivolcs reminding authorities and the public to prevent entry in the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone due to the threat of “sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.”

Meanwhile, "no magmatic eruption is imminent around Mayon Volcano" according to Phivolcs, but it urged authorities and the public to avoid the permanent danger zone due to the threat of rockfalls and landslides, among others.

It noted that "Mayon Volcano’s monitoring network recorded one rockfall event during the past 24-hour observation period."

In a public press briefing Saturday, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Spokesperson Mark Timbal urged local authorities to monitor "abnormal conditions" around Mayon and Kanlaon.

“Kahapon nga nagsagawa po tayo ng NDRRMC full council meeting at napag-usapan po diyan na hindi lang Taal ang nagpapakita ng aktibidad ngayon po kundi si Mayon Volcano at saka si Kanlaon Volcano,” Timbal said.

(Yesterday, at NDRRMC's full council meeting, there was a discussion that it's not just Taal Volcano showing activity, but also Mayon Volcano and Kanlaon Volcano.)

“At dahil po mga active volcanoes po ito kahit nasa Alert Level 1, dapat po tuloy-tuloy pa rin sa pagtutok at pagiging listo ng mga local governments.”

(And since these are active volcanoes, and even if they are placed under alert level 1, local governments should be proactive in monitoring the volcanoes.)

Earlier, authorities evacuated residents of the Batangas island where the Taal Volcano is located, he said. Taal's eruption in January last year displaced some 350,000 people and brought ash fall around Batangas and surrounding areas, including Metro Manila.

— Reports from Angela Coloma and Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News