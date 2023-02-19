MANILA (UPDATE) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked parts of Mindanao's Caraga region on Sunday.

The Philippine Insititute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) tracked the quake's epicenter in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, where tremors of up to Intensity III strength were felt. It struck at 12:47 p.m.

Intensity III was also felt in Butuan City, Agusan del Sur.

It was also felt in the following places:

- Intensity II: Cagwait, Surigao del Sur

- Intensity I: Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

- Intensity I (instrumental): Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte; Tandag, Surigao del Sur

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 22 kilometers.

Operations remained normal at the Surigao Airport, with all communications equipment also working normally.

There were no reported damage in the airport runway and other facilities, airport authorities added.

No damage and afteshocks were expected after the quake, Phivolcs said.

The temblor came 3 days after a powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Masbate on Thursday.

The Philippines regularly experiences earthquakes due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: